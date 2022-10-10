Ind vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli in unique list after 113 not out in Ranchi

Shikhar Dhawan-led India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second and penultimate ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday evening (October 09). After losing the series opener by nine runs, India have now levelled the series with one game to go at the national capital, i.e. New Delhi on Tuesday evening (October 11).

With a host of regular players in Australia for the T20 World Cup, from October 16, Dhawan & Co. came from behind to restrict SA for 278 for 7 in 50 overs, after Keshav Maharaj-led Proteas were well-placed at 215 for 4 in 38 overs. Post half centuries from Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks, Md Siraj's 3 for 38 restricted the visitors who chose to bat first despite dew set to make its presence felt in the second-half.

In reply, India were 48-2 but a solid 161-run third-wicket stand between centurion Shreyas Iyer (113 not out off 111 balls) and Ishan Kisha's 93 took the Men in Blue past the finish line. Iyer stayed till the end, with Sanju Samson unbeaten on 30, to take the home side to an easy win eventually. The right-hander has been in terrific form in ODIs in 2022, with four half-centuries and a ton (his second in the format). With his well-compiled knock helping India, Iyer joined Virat Kohli in a unique list.

Iyer joins Kohli & Co.

Iyer became only the second Indian batter after Kohli to score an ODI ton at Ranchi. The former Indian captain has two centuries, both in ODIs, at the venue (one against Australia in 2019 and the other versus Sri Lanka in late 2014). Overall, Iyer became the fourth batter as the list also includes Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and Australian opener Usman Khawaja who have scored hundreds at the venue.

At the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "When I went into bat, felt that the wicket was playing good. The talk between me and Ishan was to play the ball on merit, build a partnership. Tomorrow is going to be a travel day, and then the match. Let's see what is in store for me (regarding his fitness for next game). I'm not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on instinct and believing in myself."

Meanwhile, Dhawan thanked his counterpart Maharaj to have opted to bat first and said, "Worked perfectly well for us, thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat (smiles). Glad that dew came in at the right time. Ishan and Shreyas batted so well, that partnership was so nice to watch. It was coming on nicely, but it stayed low. Plan was to take on the bowlers in the first 10 overs as we knew it could get difficult in the middle overs. When the dew came, you could see that it got easier. Very satisfied with the bowling unit, they are all young and these are good learnings for them. Especially Shahbaz. All the young boys, I'm so proud that they showed so much maturity."