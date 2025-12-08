IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson or Jitesh? Skipper Surya says 'good headache to have'

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that Sanju Samson will have to compete with Jitesh Sharma for a place in the playing XI in the upcoming five-match series against South Arica. The first of five T20Is is set to be played on Tuesday (Dec 9) in Cuttack. Samson was promoted up the order as opener in absence of Shubman Gill but once India's Test and ODI skipper returned, Samson was pushed down in the middle order. With 2026 T20 World Cup less than three months away, Samson would be hoping to use any opportunity provided to cement his place.

SKY on Sanju vs Jitesh in South Africa T20Is

"We gave Sanju opportunities. He was ready to bat at any number, which is actually good to see a player being flexible to bat anywhere from No. 3 to 6. That's one thing I have told all the batters that other than openers, everyone has to be very flexible. Both [Samson and Jitesh] are in the scheme of things. It's always good to have lovely players like both of them. One can open, one can bat lower down the order. In fact, both can do all the roles. It's an asset to the team and a good headache to have," SKY said on the eve of the first match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pandya, Gill set to return