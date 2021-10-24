IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction today: Who will win India vs Pakistan match?

The countdown for the biggest spectacle in world cricket has begun as India gear up to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The mother of all clashes will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 24).

In what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be up against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the first time in a World Cup. Babar, who was appointed Pakistan's captain across all three formats last year, will be looking to bring an end to his side's losing streak against the Men in Blue in World Cup matches.

India poses a flawless 12-0 record when it comes to World Cup meetings between the two sides. India have won all seven matches against Pakistan in ODI World Cup and have been unbeaten in five meetings against the Men in Green in the T20 World Cup so far.

While India are yet to be beaten by Pakistan in a World Cup encounter, the Men in Green are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in T20Is in Dubai. Pakistan's winning streak in Dubai dates back to 2016. Babar & Co. will be eager to continue their winning run at the venue, which is considered Pakistan's second home.

India will be heading into the clash on a confident note after beating both England and Australia in their warm-up matches in the lead up to the high-pressure game against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat West Indies comfortably in their first warm-up game before losing to South Africa in their second encounter.

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket due to the ongoing political tensions between the two nations and continue to meet only in ICC events. Despite the lack of matches between the two sides in the last few years, an India-Pakistan clash remains one of the most talked-about encounters in world cricket.

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 prediction today:

India are yet to lose a game in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The Men in Blue had defeated their arch-rivals twice in the 2007 edition to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title and will be looking to keep their winning streak intact tonight. Virat Kohli-led India will start favourites against Babar Azam & Co. and are likely to get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup 2021.