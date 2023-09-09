ugc_banner

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan, pitch report, weather update & more

Colombo Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

A total of 133 matches have taken place between India and Pakistan in the ODI format. India has won 55 while Pakistan has won 73 of them. Photograph:(Twitter)

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan will clash with each other in the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Sunday (Sep 10). Check all the head-to-head records, weather updates and predicted playing XIs. 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan are all set to clash in another highly anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The two cricket giants will lock horns in the Super Four stage of the tournament on Sunday (Sep 10) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Both the teams will be looking forward to clinch a win as the last match between the two was washed away due to rains last week, leaving cricket fans heartbroken. Pakistan bundled out India for 266 runs in the match but failed to start their chase due to rain. 

Ahead of tomorrow’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches: 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Indi a vs Pakistan head-to-head record

A total of 133 matches have taken place between India and Pakistan in the ODI format. India has won 55 while Pakistan has won 73 of them. Five matches between the sides have ended in no result.

Total matches played – 133

Won by India- 55

Won by Pakistan- 73

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report 

R Premdasa Stadium offers a pitch that is quite favourable to batters in nature. Spinners, in particular, can do well on this track due to the turn and bounce on offer. Batters can exploit the batting nature of the pitch and score heavily. Teams winning the toss might choose to chase, with the average first innings total being 214.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Weather update

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Colombo on September 10. It has been raining here continuously for the past several days.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (PAK): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match details 

Match:  India vs Pakistan, Match 9, Asia Cup 2023 

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Sunday, September 10, 03:00 PM IST

