/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final preview: Will India defend their crown or will Kiwis come in handy?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final is all set to take centre stage on Sunday (Mar 8) as India and New Zealand meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In what will be a major final, India could script history as they could become the first nation to win back-to-back T20 World Cups, while New Zealand can add their first major men’s senior accolade. So ahead of the huge final, here are all the details, including where and how to watch and other key details.

What can we look forward to?

India will be heavily relying on their batting order with Sanju Samson in great form after scoring back-to-back fifties. He will be given a good helping hand by Abhishek Sharma as he looks to find form in the summit clash. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others will be looking to add fulcrum to the middle order.

India’s biggest concern, however, will be the bowling options as Varun Chakaravarthy remains off form. While he is touted to be replaced in the final, Kuldeep Yadav remains in the line-up. We expect Varun to retain his place. India are not expecting any more changes in the rest of the Playing XI.

New Zealand are also expected to go with an unchanged Playing XI as they look to rely on the services of Finn Allen and Tim Siefert at the top. Captain Mitchell Santner will be adding width to the attack with the ball and then with the bat. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson should be good enough to go with the new ball as Ahmedabad will offer the required swing.

Where to watch: The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

When: India vs New Zealand, final, March 8, 7 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final -Predicted Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Squads

India:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand:Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.