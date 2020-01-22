India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw get place in team squad; Pandya fails fitness test

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for the T20I series against the Kiwis following a shoulder injury while fielding in the third ODI against Australia. Sanju Samson is set to replace the prolific Indian Opener. The Kerala based cricketer was not in the team squad before as he was already playing in India A.

BCCI in a press release said: "An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromioclavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,".

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Prithvi Shaw earned his maiden ODI call-up for the three-match series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw was banned for 8 months following a doping violation during the domestic season of 2018-19.

The ban expired in November 2019. Shaw has been a part of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team and has been in a good form. Indian Cricket Team has a prolonged history for benching their in-form senior openers due to injury, whereas the new-comers out perform the previous openers and cement their spots.

The young gun was included in India A squad for a limited-overs series against the Kiwis, where he showed his class by hitting 150 runs off 100 balls.

Hardik Pandya's woes continue as he failed the fitness test post his surgery. Last seen in September last year, it is unlikely for the 26-year-old cricketer to come back on the field.

Pandya is crucial for India's T20 World Cup campaign, his explosive batting and his fast-medium bowling has helped India in the past.