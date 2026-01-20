/IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

India and New Zealand will square off in five T20Is starting on Wednesday (Jan 21) in Nagpur. After the three-match ODI series, which the Kiwis won, completing their maiden yet historic bilateral series win over India in India (2-1), the action moves to the shortest format, with two teams using this as the best chance to prepare for next month’s T20 World Cup. Here are all the streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand in Nagpur.

India and New Zealand have picked their best squads for the five-match T20Is, with India’s being the same as for the 20-team tournament starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The only change for the New Zealand T20Is is the absence of the middle-order batter Tilak Varma, who continues to recover from abdominal surgery. The BCCI added Shreyas Iyer to the squad as his cover.



New Zealand, on the other hand, has its hands full with seasoned names and match-winners, most of whom were on rest or recovering from respective injuries during the concluded ODI series against India. Among those back into the New Zealand T20I team are seamers Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy, who was the Kiwis’ best bowler across formats last year; not to forget their T20I captain Mitchell Santner.



All-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Jimmy Neesham are also back. New Zealand, however, will miss key player Michael Bracewell for the India T20Is, with Kristian Clarke added for the first three T20Is.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Live streaming details

As the T20I series gets underway, check out the streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.



When and where is India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I?



The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (Jan 21), at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting at 7 PM IST.



Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I live?



The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the first T20I between India and New Zealand.



Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I?



The fans can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.



What time will the toss take place?



The toss for the first T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.



India vs New Zealand T20I squads -



India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi

