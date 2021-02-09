Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli creates new record during fourth innings of Chennai Test

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli has added another feather to his hat after becoming the first Indian skipper to score a 4th-innings fifty-plus score at Chennai. He achieved this feat while facing England in the first Test match.

The last captain to score a 50-plus score in fourth innings in Chennai was West Indies' Gary Sobers in 1967. No Indian skipper managed to score over 30 runs in the fourth innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Team India are at the verge of losing the first Test match against England in Chennai and Kohli and Co. are down to 179/8 while chasing a mammoth target of 420 runs. Virat Kohli added the most runs to the scoreboard, he scored 72 runs in 104 balls before getting bowled by Ben Stokes. Gill was the only other batsman to score a half-century before a perfect in-swinger by Anderson crashed the stumps.

Kohli tried to hold on to the crease with Ravichandran Ashwin, however, the 50-run stand was broken by Jack Leach, who troubled the Indian batsmen on Day 5.