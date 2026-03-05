/IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup semifinal: India name unchanged Playing XI, Overton returns for England

India named an unchanged Playing XI in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 contest as they take on England. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, no changes meant Sanju Samson will continue as the opener while Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the bowling attack. England, on the other hand, made one change, as Rehan Ahmed was replaced by Jamie Overton. At the toss, England captain Harry Brook won the flip of the coin and decided to bowl first.

India name unchanged Playing XI

Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian team management went with an unchanged XI, meaning Sanju Samson, star of the last match, would open with Abhishek Sharma in a left-right combination. Ishan Kishan would come down at one down while captain Suryakumar Yadav would come down to bat at number four. Hardik Pandya is expected to come at six, followed by Shivam Dube at seven. Tilak Varma will continue to feature at number five, having at that slot.

Axar Patel at eight would be followed by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy as India would look to put up a big total at the Wankhede Stadium.

England go unchanged

On the flip side, England made one change with Jamie Overton returning to the fold in place of Rehan Ahmed, who played against New Zealand in the last Super 8 match. Apart from that, England opted to make no changes and kept faith in the same team for the semifinal clash.

Playing XI

India(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah/

England(Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.