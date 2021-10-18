IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's warm-up match between India and England?

India and England will lock horns with each other in their first of the two warm-up games before the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2021 commences from October 23. Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue have a stern task in the warm-up encounters, playing strong contenders such as England and Australia, respectively.

For the unversed, both India and England met each other during early 2021 for a five-match T20I series. It will be interesting to see what will be the team combination for both sides as majority of their players were seen in the final leg of IPL 2021 and are well aware of the conditions to be on offer in the UAE. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Team India will like to make the most of their two warm-up encounters as they have plenty of questions to answer. Their opening combination, bowling attack, Hardik Pandya's availability as a bowler, etc. will be in focus. For England, Eoin Morgan & Co. will hope for their skipper to get some runs under his belt before the main draw of the tournament starts, from October 23. On the other hand, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, etc. will want to make the most of the two games as well after they struggled to get their timing right in the UAE leg of IPL 14. Jos Buttler will turn up on the 22-yard cricket strip after a long gap. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the warm-up tie.

Match prediction for India-England T20 WC match: It will be interesting to see how the two teams approach these warm-up encounters. Needless to say, they will like to get a win under their belt but it also serves as a chance to test their bench strength or tweak few of their combinations. On paper, both sides are very strong but England have some serious power-hitters in their line-up. India isn't far behind by any means and will like to make use of the slow and sluggish surfaces in UAE. Much will depend on how much bounce will the track provide. England might edge past India in the warm-up encounter, given most of the Indian players are still coming out of a gruelling second and final leg of IPL 2021.