T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England warm-up match?

Virat Kohli-led India (IND) will take on Eoin Morgan-led England (ENG) in a warm-up game ahead of the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday (October 18). The game will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Before the tournament, both India and England will play two warm-up matches. While India will play England and Australia in their respective warm-up matches, England will play India and New Zealand.

MS Dhoni, who just won his fourth IPL title with CSK, has joined the Indian team as a mentor. The match will be a great practice for both the teams to try out new options in batting and bowling line-up before the tournament starts.

It will also give India a chance to test their best combination and ensure they pick the right players for the big game against Pakistan on October 24.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England taking place?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England begin?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs England will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs ENG will be available on Hotstar.