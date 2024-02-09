IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for Rajkot Test as injury woes mount for India

Another injury scare hits the Indian camp, with latest reports suggesting batter Shreyas Iyer picking up the ever-troubling back injury, casting doubts over his participation in the third England Test in Rajkot. Per the sources (in MCA) close to the information, Iyer has complained of back stiffness ahead of the third Test starting on February 15.

The reports suggest the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has written to the BCCI about Iyer’s fitness status. Though the selectors are yet to meet for squad announcement for the remaining three Tests, Iyer’s absence is said to be a certainty. With veteran batter Virat Kohli already deemed unavailable (for at least the next two Tests) for personal reasons, not having Iyer in the middle order could worry Rohit and the Indian camp.

Earlier, Cricbuzz first reported that Vizag Test hero Jasprit Bumrah, who picked nine wickets across two outings, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings, will be rested for the third game to manage his workload management. However, with certain uncertainties around the fitness and availability of a few players, the selectors are yet to meet and pick the final 15.

Meanwhile, the selectors were supposed to meet on February 8 and announce the squad for the remaining three Tests, but now the announcement might come over the weekend.

Back issue returns to haunt Iyer

After missing a major chunk of cricket in the first half of last year with a back injury, the same issue has returned to haunt the Indian batter. Iyer didn’t play the IPL and the World Test Championship final in 2023 and only returned to the scheme of things in August ahead of the Asia Cup.

Iyer was instrumental in helping India win the six-team tournament co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and later, with his crucial knocks in the group stages, guided India to the 2023 World Cup final, wherein they lost to Australia by six wickets.

Considering the situation with star players missing from the middle order, India will play KL Rahul at number four and continue to back Rajat Patidar to take up the next spot on the batting order.

Although keeper-batter KS Bharat is going through a rough patch with the bat in hand, head coach Rahul Dravid has vowed to trust him to come good in the remaining matches. Contrary to this notion around him, India might play Dhruv Jurel in Bharat’s place for the Rajkot Test.