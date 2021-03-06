IND vs ENG- 'Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head': David Lloyd

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 06, 2021, 01.02 PM(IST)

Rishabh Pant - Rage Mode Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

"It was exhilarating. He bided his time, then went after Anderson. That reverse-sweep over the slips was outrageous," Lloyd added.

David Lloyd lauded Rishabh Pant for his crucial ton in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. Former England cricketer-turned-commentator said that the southpaw 'turned the match on its head'. 

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Sanjay Manjrekar not impressed with Rahane's batting

India were in trouble after losing four wickets with 80 runs on board when Rishabh Pant came into bat. Despite losing Rohit and Ashwin, Pant stitched a 113-run stand with Sundar and also smashed a quick 100. 

The left-hander's century put India in the driver's seat. In his column on the Daily Mail, Lloyd questioned England if they have a player who can produce such an innings.

IN PICS: IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's magnificent century against England 

"The excellence of Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes kept England in this game for the first two sessions, but, boy, do they need support. That innings from Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head," Lloyd wrote.

"It was exhilarating. He bided his time, then went after Anderson. That reverse-sweep over the slips was outrageous," Lloyd added.

"Have England got a player who can produce that kind of innings? I think they have: Jos Buttler. But he’s at home," Lloyd said.

"When he comes back, I just hope they take the shackles off him. Having a hitter in your side can win you Tests," Lloyd signed off.

India were bowled out on 365 with Sundar missing his maiden international ton by a whisker. England, who are trailing by 130 runs, have already lost four big wickets with just 30 runs on-board.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 06, 2021 | 4th Test - Day Tea
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
365
(114.4 ov)
 VS
ENG
205
(75.5 ov)
91/6
(33.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 06, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2021
WI
(18.4 ov) 117
VS
SL
160/6 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 43 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 05, 2021 | 4th T20I
Australia in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(18.5 ov) 106
VS
AUS
156/6 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat New Zealand by 50 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App