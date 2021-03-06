IND vs ENG- 'Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head': David Lloyd

David Lloyd lauded Rishabh Pant for his crucial ton in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. Former England cricketer-turned-commentator said that the southpaw 'turned the match on its head'.

India were in trouble after losing four wickets with 80 runs on board when Rishabh Pant came into bat. Despite losing Rohit and Ashwin, Pant stitched a 113-run stand with Sundar and also smashed a quick 100.

The left-hander's century put India in the driver's seat. In his column on the Daily Mail, Lloyd questioned England if they have a player who can produce such an innings.

"The excellence of Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes kept England in this game for the first two sessions, but, boy, do they need support. That innings from Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head," Lloyd wrote.

"It was exhilarating. He bided his time, then went after Anderson. That reverse-sweep over the slips was outrageous," Lloyd added.

"Have England got a player who can produce that kind of innings? I think they have: Jos Buttler. But he’s at home," Lloyd said.

"When he comes back, I just hope they take the shackles off him. Having a hitter in your side can win you Tests," Lloyd signed off.

India were bowled out on 365 with Sundar missing his maiden international ton by a whisker. England, who are trailing by 130 runs, have already lost four big wickets with just 30 runs on-board.