IND vs ENG: Sanjay Manjrekar not impressed with Rahane's batting

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar raised his concerns over Ajinkya Rahane's batting in recent innings and said that he doesn’t provide the security that his team expects from him.

Manjrekar's comments came after the Indian Test vice-captain was dismissed for 27 runs off 45 balls in the ball just before lunch. Rahane's woes against Jimmy Anderson continued as the ball nicked the bat giving a catch to Ben Stokes, who was standing in the slips.

“Coming to Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, every time I see him bat these days, I don’t get that comfort…. Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t give you that security that the team needs or his fans would want from him. That’s something that has been wrong with his batting for a long time now,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo in a video interview.

“Every time I see Ajinkya Rahane bat these days, I feel a batsman short of confidence, a batsman who seems extremely insecure,” he added.

Manjrekar was not convinced of Rahane's aggressive approach while batting in the middle order.

“Rahane stood out with his (aggressive) approach. Rahane has batted in this way in the last 3-4 years. There have been times when he plays all these shots. But even when he plays in this fashion, not all the shots that we saw were convincing. So yes, he has scored freely but wasn’t giving too much confidence to the batsmen who were watching from the dressing room,” Manjrekar said.