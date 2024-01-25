IND vs ENG: Pitch invader touches Rohit Sharma's feet on Day 1 of Hyderabad Test - WATCH
Story highlights
Restricting England to 246, India at Stumps were 119/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal firing on all cylinders. However, amid the batting and bowling display, a fan cricket fan became the center of attraction after he was seen invading the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday (Jan 25).
The Indian team made a brilliant start on the opening day of the Hyderabad Test after they established an iron grip with a good start in the first innings. Restricting England to 246, India at Stumps were 119/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal firing on all cylinders. However, amid the batting and bowling display, a fan cricket fan became the center of attraction after he was seen invading the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday (Jan 25).
Lucky Fan Meeted Rohit 🥲🥹#INDvENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/7IN2yYsRmH— Kiran (@KIRANPSPK45) January 25, 2024
Fan touches Rohit’s feet
In the closing session of Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test, a fan wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey was seen storming onto the pitch. He would make his way to the center where he was seen touching Indian skipper Rohit’s feet. Rohit was left stunned but did not react before the security came to separate the invader and Rohit. While the Indian skipper was left stunned by the gesture, the fans welcomed the love shown towards Rohit.
It is worth noting that, Rohit played for the now-functioned Deccan Chargers during his early Indian Premier League (IPL) years. Deccan Chargers played their home matches in Hyderabad and won the IPL 2009 IPL with Rohit being a key member of the squad.
ALSO READ | Australian Open: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka enters women's singles final with win over Coco Gauff
What happened on Day 1?
Having decided to bat first, England were bowled out England for 246 with skipper Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70 runs. Despite a good start to their innings through Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20), England lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian team was in top form.
Joe Root (29) and Jonny Bairstow (37) steadied the ship for England but Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were in top form after they scalped three wickets each to break the backbone of England’s middle-order batting. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah also ended with two wickets each before the visitors were bowled out.
In response, India closed the day at 119/1 with Jasiwal unbeaten on 76 while Shubman Gill is batting at 14. Rohit was dismissed for 24 in the 13th over as Jack Leach scalped the Indian batter.