The Indian team made a brilliant start on the opening day of the Hyderabad Test after they established an iron grip with a good start in the first innings. Restricting England to 246, India at Stumps were 119/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal firing on all cylinders. However, amid the batting and bowling display, a fan cricket fan became the center of attraction after he was seen invading the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday (Jan 25).

In the closing session of Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test, a fan wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey was seen storming onto the pitch. He would make his way to the center where he was seen touching Indian skipper Rohit’s feet. Rohit was left stunned but did not react before the security came to separate the invader and Rohit. While the Indian skipper was left stunned by the gesture, the fans welcomed the love shown towards Rohit.

It is worth noting that, Rohit played for the now-functioned Deccan Chargers during his early Indian Premier League (IPL) years. Deccan Chargers played their home matches in Hyderabad and won the IPL 2009 IPL with Rohit being a key member of the squad.