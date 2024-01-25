Australian Open: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka enters women's singles final with win over Coco Gauff

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beat 19-year-old Coco Gauff in straight sets to enter the 2024 Australia Open final. Sabalenka won 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 on Thursday (Jan 25) in the first semifinal of women's singles in Melbourne. She'll face the winner of Dayana Yastremska and Qinwen Zheng on Saturday (Jan 27) in the last match of her title defence.