/IND vs ENG: Not KL Rahul but THESE Indian players can be real game-changers on Day 5 at Lord’s

In the ongoing Lord's Test match between India and England, the hosts have slight advantage as bowlers dominated Day 4. The England bowling attack led by Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes took Indian batters for hunt and provided early breakthroughs as the visitors chase 193 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series. At stumps on Day 4, India closed at 58/4, with KL Rahul (33) the middle. While huge responsibilities lie on the shoulders of Rahul, India can still look up to three more stars who can help them win the contest.

Who can help India win Lord's Test?

Rishabh Pant - Rishabh Pant is currently the best power-hitter in the Indian Test team and he is the only recognised batter who can rescue Indian team from these situations. He scored 74 runs in the first innings before getting run out and could prove handy in the second innings. In the early two matches of the Test series, Pant played really well and scored twin hundreds at Headingley.

Ravindra Jadeja - The star Indian all-rounder remain consistent during this series, so he can be the game-changer for Team India as he has the potential to win matches for India through his batting. He has scored 266 runs in five innings including three fifties during the series.

Washington Sundar - Sundar has already done his part in this Test match by taking four important England wickets during the second innings, but now he will have to come in handy with the bat for the visitors. He has helped India win or save crucial matches in the past. For this series, he has scored 77 runs and will be key if Gill and Co are to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Bowlers dominate Day 4 of Lord's Test

Early on Day 4, Sundar took four important wickets including England captain Ben Stokes for 33 runs and help India bundle out the hosts at a modest total of 192 runs. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also took a brace of wickets.

However, India failed to make most of the opportunity as they lost wickets in the final session of play in their pursuit of 193 runs to win the Test match. India still need 135 more runs to win the match with six wickets in hand.

