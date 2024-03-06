IND vs ENG: ‘No praise is enough’ - Rohit Sharma all praise for R Ashwin before spinner’s 100th Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lavished huge praise on veteran spinner R Ashwin ahead of his 100th Test appearance. India take on England in the fifth and final Test, in Dharamsala, which gets underway on March 7 (Thursday). It will see Ashwin and English batter Jonny Bairstow making their respective 100th appearances in the red ball format. Rohit, thus, heaped praise on his teammate Ashwin for his impeccable run in Tests for India.

'It is rare to have players like R Ashwin'

In the pre-match presser of the Dharamsala Test, Rohit told the reporters, "Big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests. It is a big milestone. He has been a big match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough. His performances over 5-7 years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him."

Ashwin has accounted for 507 wickets in 99 Tests, including 35 five-fers. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker overall, second-most by an Indian, in Tests. In the ongoing home series versus England, he entered the elite 500-wicket club during the third Test in Rajkot. The 37-year-old will look to have a memorable outing in his landmark Test, in Dharamsala.

Talking about the Dharamsala Test, the picturesque venue has hosted only one game in the format (between India and Australia in 2017). Rohit spoke on the surface and expects a "typical Indian pitch". In this regard, he stated, "I have not played a Test match here in Dharamsala. Both seamers and spinners were played back in the 2017 Test."

“Looking at the pitch; it looks like a good pitch. It will be a typical Indian pitch with some movement at the start and towards the end."