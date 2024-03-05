IND vs ENG, Dharamsala Test: R Ashwin recalls how 2012 England series gave him a wonderful lesson

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test when India take on England in the fifth and final match in Dharamsala, which gets underway on March 7. Ashwin will become only the 14th Indian to enter the 100-Test club. Ahead of the fifth Test, Ashwin recalled the turning point of his Test career. Speaking to the reporters, the 37-year-old recalled the 2012 home Test series versus Alastair Cook-led England and how it gave him a wonderful lesson.

In the 2012 series, Ashwin ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. However, he went for 737 runs at an average of 52.64. His best figures of 3 for 80 came in the first test in Ahmedabad, however, he was largely unimpressive.

Ashwin, in the pre-match press conference, recalled how the series taught him a wonderful lesson. He said, "That series vs England at home, where Cook and Pietersen scored runs. Can well be the turning point for me. There were talks of me getting dropped. It was a wonderful lesson for me to improve say 5%. I knew what I had to correct. Since then, it was addressing downs."

The wily off-spinner also reacted on his landmark Test. He stated, "It's a big occasion, from the look and sound of it." The spinner became a part of the elite 500-wicket club in the format during the third Test in Rajkot. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker (507) in the purest format and ninth overall.