Would India break Bumrah’s ‘playing-time rule’ to win Test series? England great reckons coach Gambhir could

Jasprit Bumrah was not supposed to play more than three matches in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, and having already featured in two of the three contested matches, he could now play in one of the remaining two; the question arises, which one? Team India trails (1-2) in this five-match series, with the fourth Test – a do-or-die for them- begins next Wednesday (Jul 23) at Old Trafford in Manchester. Considering India must win that one or, worse, draw it to stay alive in the series, call on Bumrah’s inclusion is crucial to the outcome. So would India play him in the next game? Former England great David Lloyd shares his thoughts.

Bumrah would, or rather will, play the next game in Manchester, in the pursuit of helping India make a comeback and level the scores before fighting for a series win in the UK for the first time since 2007 in the final Test at the Oval. However, the bigger question here is, should India win the fourth Test match, would they risk him (playing the Oval Test) for a shot at history, or would head coach Gautam Gambhir stick to his words and rest him regardless of the result?

Lloyd feels Gambhir could break Bumrah’s playing-time rule for this series, should India make a comeback in the next Test.



“It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford,” Lloyd said while speaking on TalkSport Cricket.



“But then, you know, they can manoeuvre that, can't they? If he plays this next one at Old Trafford and they get a result to make it 2-2, you'd think he'd play at The Oval as well. I'm second-guessing, but I think he'll play this next game and see where they are. If England go 3-1, he won't play. But if it's 2-2, he will play at the Oval,” he continued.

India lose more when Bumrah plays



Much like a narrative set (back in the day) of Team India losing more often when Sachin Tendulkar used to score a hundred, a new one has taken over surrounding Bumrah. Shedding light on this one, Lloyd said Team India loses more when Bumrah plays and instead does better without him. To support this statement, India’s win-loss ratio (in 47 matches that Bumrah has played) since his Test debut (in 2018) has been 20-23, with four games ending in a draw. However, in 27 Tests where he didn’t play, India lost just five, winning 19 and drawing three.

The latest example of it is the ongoing England series, where India won the game he didn’t feature in and lost both the games he played.

