IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test, BCCI names replacement

India batter KL Rahul is ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot, while Ravindra Jadeja is declared fit to take the field in the next game. The BCCI, while announcing the squad for the remaining three Tests, announced that Jadeja and Rahul’s selection will depend on their fitness status. Per the latest reports, Rahul hasn’t recovered from the quadriceps injury and is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The BCCI has named Devdutt Padikkal as his replacement.

Injury to Rahul means India will be without their three most experienced batters in the middle order, including Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. While Virat continues to be away from cricket for personal reasons, Iyer suffered stiffness in his back. Although Iyer cleared the fitness test ahead of the squad selection, his lack of runs at the top pushed the selectors to drop him.

Per the Indian Express, the medical staff at the NCA will observe Rahul for another week before taking any call on his future.

Meanwhile, Rahul missed the second Test in Vizag, which India won by 106 runs, levelling the five-match series 1-1, as India played Iyer and debutant Rajat Patidar in the middle over.

In the absence of Test regulars like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma asked Shubman Gill to take up the number three slot. Having failed in most outings since taking up the spot during the West Indies Tests last year, Gill made his chance count by scoring a hundred against England in the second innings in Vizag, helping India post a fighting total on the board.

Padikkal’s time has come

A man in the purple patch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Devdutt Padikkal earned his maiden India Test call-up.

In his latest outing against Tamil Nadu, the left-handed batter hit 151, with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching his innings from the stands.

Earlier, he smashed a brilliant 193 versus Punjab before notching up yet another century (103) against Goa.

Playing against the England Lions in the two unofficial Tests last month, Padikkal scored 105, 65 and 21 across three innings, pressing his case for an India call-up.

India’s squad for the final three England Tests –