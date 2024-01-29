Ind vs Eng: Jadeja, Rahul out of Vizag Test with injury concerns, Sarfaraz Khan named amongst replacements

More miseries follow for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test versus England, which starts on Feb 2 (Friday) in Visakhapatnam. The two are out of action for injury concerns whereas the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named three replacements, including Sarfaraz Khan.

On Monday (Jan 29), the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in an official statement, "Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo. The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad. Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required."

India lost the five-match Test series opener, on Sunday (Jan 28), by 28 runs in Hyderabad. Dominating the Test, following a big 190-run lead, Rohit & Co. struggled to restrict the English line-up despite them reeling at 163 for 5. Ollie Pope's 196 and debutant Tom Hartley's 7 for 62 starred for Ben Stokes-led England in the second innings as they staged a remarkable come-from-behind win in defence of 231.

With Jadeja and Rahul ruled out, India are in a spot of bother in the five-match series. It will be interesting to see who replaces them for the Vizag Test.