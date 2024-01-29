Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Former opener suggests new opening pair for India

India lost to England by 28 runs in the first Test, of the five-match series, in Hyderabad on Day 4 on Sunday (Jan 28). After the shocking loss, despite India taking a 190-run lead in first innings, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has shared a suggestion for Rohit Sharma & Co. Jaffer feels India need to tweak their opening combination and advised captain Rohit to drop down to No. 3.

Since the West Indies Tests, held in mid-2023, Shubman Gill voluntarily opted to drop down to No. 3 from the opening slot and his spot was taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Jaiswal and Rohit have stitched some big stands already, Jaffer feels Gill is not suited for No. 3 and, hence, asked for Hitman to take Gill's spot, allowing the two youngsters to form an exciting opening pair.

Jaffer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no. 3 in the 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn't helping Shubman, it's better he opens the innings. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no. 3 should not worry him too much."

It will be interesting to see if Rohit drops down to No. 3 -- having had major success as a permanent opener since late 2019. He has scored six centuries and a double ton (212) since becoming a Test opener. On the other hand, Gill has struggled at No. 3; managing 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, 23 and 0.