IND vs ENG: England bowling coach worried for Jack Leach after knee injury, calls it 'pretty serious'

England’s bowling coach Jeetan Patel has raised concerns about Jack Leach’s injury issues as the visitors struggled to cope without the spinner. Leach, who injured his knee while fielding on Day 1 saw his injury aggravated on Friday which saw him unfit to bowl. To complete the spin quota, England had to ask Joe Root to bowl 25 overs during the Indian innings after the hosts made a sensational start to their first innings in the Hyderabad Test.

Patel raises concerns for Leach

"It must be pretty serious, or serious for him anyway because the reality is he wouldn't shirk that responsibility. It is sore enough. You watch him in the outfield and I don't think it's a graze. For him to come back and keep bowling the overs he did... I believe he'll be back in the fourth innings,” England's spin-bowling coach Patel said.

While fielding on Day 1 at the boundary line, Leach landed awkwardly which damaged his knee, but the injury did not look that serious. However, in the first session of Day 2, the knee issue aggravated which forced Leach to stay away from the bowling action. × "He banged his knee last night, the first dive down at fine leg," Patel said in the aftermath of the injury.

"Then he banged it again today and it's giving him a little gyp, to be honest. You noticed in the outfield he was a little sluggish trying to get to balls, but he stuck at it and I thought he actually bowled really, really well considering.”

England on back foot