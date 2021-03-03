IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England fourth Test?

India and England are set to lock horns for the fourth and final Test at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium – in Ahmedabad from March 4. The series, thus far, has been centred around the talks on pitches more than the actual cricket happening on the ground.

ALSO READ: 'Do we play matches so that they last 5 days?': Virat Kohli hits out at pitch critics

While England started a series with a thumping 227-run win in Chennai, a victory that prompted some of the former England cricketers to jump the gun and predict a series win for England; India came back roaring into the series with wins in the second and third Test by 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Possible XI's of India and England as they head to thrilling finale

Virat and Co. will be looking to seal the WTC Finals spot by at least securing a draw in the fourth match. However, India faced a major setback as Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad due to personal reasons opening doors for Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

When and what time will India vs England 4th Test begin?

Ind vs Eng 4th Test will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will Ind vs Eng 4th Test take place?

India vs England 4th Test match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast Ind vs Eng 4th Test in India?

Ind vs Eng 4th Test will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Ind vs Eng 4th Test?

Other than the Star Sports Network's platforms, the Ind vs Eng 4th Test match will be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for Ind vs Eng 4th Test?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

England squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.