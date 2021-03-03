IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Possible XI's of India and England as they head to thrilling finale

India and England are set to lock horns for the fourth and final Test at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium – in Ahmedabad from March 4. The series, thus far, has been centred around the talks on pitches more than the actual cricket happening on the ground.

While England started a series with a thumping 227-run win in Chennai, a victory that prompted some of the former England cricketers to jump the gun and predict a series win for England; India came back roaring into the series with wins in the second and third Test by 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

Virat and Co. will be looking to seal the WTC Finals spot by at least securing a draw in the fourth match. However, India faced a major setback as Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad due to personal reasons opening doors for Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

According to vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the fourth match would be similar to what both the teams faced in the second and third Test. However, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj could beat Umesh Yadav for Jasprit Bumrah's spot as the youngster's capability of scalping wickets on unresponsive tracks. Ishant could be rested and Umesh could be picked instead.

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England, on the other hand, will be reeling from consecutive defeats and will be sure to include Dom Bess in the final match. Bess' absence was felt during the third match as England lost by 10 wickets raising several doubts on the team's rotation policy. Bess could replace Stuart Broad as the pacer failed to leave an impact in the previous two Tests.

England's Probable XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson