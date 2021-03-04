IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 1: India on top as England bowled out on 205

India ended day 1 of the fourth Test on top as hosts restricted England to 205 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first. However, England's poor batting form continued as visitors were reduced to 30 for 3. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes' 48-run stand tried to stabilise the England innings. However, England were bowled out for 205 runs.

Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel shared 7 wickets, Mohammed Siraj got two wickets, including Joe Root, and Washington Sundar got rid of Ben Stokes.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes top-scored with 55 and returning batsman Dan Lawrence made 46. The hosts were dismissed in the final session on Day 1.

India, in return, lost Shubman Gill on the very third ball as he failed to read Jimmy Anderson's delivery and getting a leg before wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma stabilised the innings and India were 24/1 at the end of Day 1.

Virat's India are 2-1 up in the series and need atleast a draw to secure the slot in WTC finals.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson