WATCH: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes get into an argument on Day 1 of 4th Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2021, 11.25 AM(IST)

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Kohli ticked off after Ben Stokes' said something, probably to Siraj, after the young pacer bowled a bouncer.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England's Ben Stokes exchanged some heated words on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Kohli ticked off after Ben Stokes' said something, probably to Siraj, after the young pacer bowled a bouncer. An argument took place between Kohli and Stokes as the umpires intervened to calm both the cricketers. 

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes, earlier, were involved in a funny banter during the third Test when the England all-rounder stopped mid-way through his batting stride due to disturbance in the sightscreen. 

Team India are off to a good start as Axar Patel removed the openers quickly and Siraj getting a big wicket of England skipper Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are trying to revive the innings with their partnership. 

India is leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. 

