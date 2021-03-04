IND vs ENG, 4th Test: All you need to know about the pitch in Narendra Modi Stadium

Team India are off to a good start in the fourth Test against England as Axar Patel cleaned up Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley early on Day 1. Let's look at the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the Day 1 of the fourth Test.

The pitch in the fourth Test has more grass on it than the last match, which means it might not assist spin from Day 1. But the pitch from Reliance end has a little less grass, and it's a bit drier, which is ideal for a spinner.

Commentators Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar produced the pitch report, which said: "It looks a little grassier than the last Test at the Adani end, and it feels cold so there is a bit of moisture. The Reliance end has a little less grass, and it's a bit drier. The Reliance end is likely to spin a lot more. The humidity is low, so the moisture will dry up really soon too. Hopefully, the landing area holds together. It's only a matter of time before this pitch starts to turn as well."

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat, however, the visitors are on backfoot very early in the match as Axar removed the openers.

Team India went into the match after making just one change, they brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah. England, on the other hand, left out two fast bowlers in Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad and brought in Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess.