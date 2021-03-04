From Garfield Sobers, Yuvraj Singh to Kieron Pollard: Men who blasted six sixes in an over in past 53 years

Ravi Shastri

Former Indian all-rounder and now Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was known to be a defensive player. However, to everyone's surprise, he became the second player (and first Indian) to hit six sixes in an over on January 19, 1985. Shastri took on left-arm spinner, Tilak Raj, while playing for Bombay against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.

(Photograph:AFP)