From Garfield Sobers, Yuvraj Singh to Kieron Pollard: Men who blasted six sixes in an over in past 53 years

West Indian great Sir Garfield Sobers was the first cricketer in the history of the game to smash six sixes in an over. He achieved this feat on August 31, 1968, while leading Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan. Glamorgan bowler Malcolm Nash was his victim.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ravi Shastri
Former Indian all-rounder and now Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was known to be a defensive player. However, to everyone's surprise, he became the second player (and first Indian) to hit six sixes in an over on January 19, 1985. Shastri took on left-arm spinner, Tilak Raj, while playing for Bombay against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Herschelle Gibbs
No one had smashed six sixes in an over on the international level before Proteas' Herschelle Gibbs. The South African brute took on van Bunge of the Netherlands during ICC ODI World Cup in 2007. Gibbs remains the only to have completed the feat in a 50-over World Cup game.
(Photograph:AFP)
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's six sixes was the highlight of India's campaign in inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Fired up Yuvraj smashed England pacer Stuart Broad all over the park to help set a massive total for India. He did this after exchanging heated words with Andrew Flintoff.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ross Whiteley
Worcestershire Rapids' Ross Whiteley entered the elite list in July 2017 after smashing Yorkshire Vikings spinner Karl Carver for consecutive 6 sixes in an over in a T20 Blast match at Headingley. Despite this, Rapids lost the match.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hazratullah Zazai
Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai smashed six sixes in an over during the Afghanistan Premier League (T20). The Kabul Zwanan batsman's took on Abdullah Mazari.
(Photograph:AFP)
Leo Carter
Leo Carter from Canterbury Kings in January 2020 smashed stunning six sixes during his side's T20 match against the Northern Knights in New Zealand's Super Smash competition.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kieron Pollard
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka as the Windies beat the visitors by four wickets in their T-20 international match on Thursday. Pollard hit 38 runs in 11 balls falling to de Silva as the West Indies chased Sri Lanka's 132 losing six wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda, reaching their target in just the 14th over.