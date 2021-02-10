IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped as Axar Patel returns in nets

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to be dropped from the Indian playing XI for the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, scheduled to start from February 13. Nadeem was heavily criticised for his performance in the opening Test against England, which India lost by a massive 227-run margin.

Nadeem managed to pick just four wickets in the match while also failing to stop the run-flow from his end. While Nadeem's replacement in the playing XI will only be decided by Friday, according to PTI, all-rounder Axar Patel is set to replace him.

Axar missed the first Test against England due to a knee injury but is now match-fit. He has already started batting at the nets.

"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days."

"He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment on Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Washington Sundar failed to maintain the pressure created by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar, who impressed with the bat, is set to keep his place in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the new Chepauk strip could offer turn from Day 1 itself with pressure mounting on rookie curator V Ramesh Kumar and BCCI head of pitches and grounds committee head Taposh Chatterjee after one of the flattest decks that was on offer during the first Test.

The second Test between India and England is set to commence from February 13.