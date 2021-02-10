ICC Test Rankings: India skipper Virat Kohli slips to fifth spot as Joe Root enters top 3

Skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to number five in the ICC Test rankings as England captain Joe Root enters the top three spot. The International Cricket Council released the updated rankings after India's loss to England in the first Test at Chennai.

ALSO READ: 'Ajinkya and I’ve..': Virat Kohli gives his insight on Rahane's performance in Chennai Test

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson topped the rankings with 919 test batting rating points, and Australia's Steve Smith held the second spot. Joe Root entered the third spot after his magnificent double ton in the first Test against India. The Briton jumped two ranks and currently has 883rankings in his pocket.

Aussie young gun Marnus Labuschagne slipped to the fourth rank in the ICC Test rankings with 878 rating points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also slipped to the sixth rank with 760 points

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara demoted to the seventh rank with 754 points.

CURRENT RANKINGS:

1 Kane Williamson NZ 919

2 Steve Smith AUS 891

3 Joe Root ENG 883

4 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 878

5 Virat Kohli IND 852

6 Babar Azam PAK 760

7 Cheteshwar Pujara IND 754

8 Henry Nicholls NZ 747

9 Ben Stokes ENG 746

10 David Warner AUS 724

Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of England in the first Test at Chennai. England are 1-0 up in the four-match Test series against India. Virat and Co. need to win the remaining three matches or draw one and win two to seal a berth in the finals of World Test Championship.