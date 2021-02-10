ICC Test Rankings: India skipper Virat Kohli slips to fifth spot as Joe Root enters top 3

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 10, 2021, 02.44 PM(IST)

Joe Root and Virat Kohli Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Aussie young gun Marnus Labuschagne slipped to the fourth rank in the ICC Test rankings with 878 rating points.

Skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to number five in the  ICC Test rankings as England captain Joe Root enters the top three spot. The International Cricket Council released the updated rankings after India's loss to England in the first Test at Chennai. 

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson topped the rankings with 919 test batting rating points, and Australia's Steve Smith held the second spot. Joe Root entered the third spot after his magnificent double ton in the first Test against India. The Briton jumped two ranks and currently has 883rankings in his pocket. 

Aussie young gun Marnus Labuschagne slipped to the fourth rank in the ICC Test rankings with 878 rating points.

Pakistan skipper  Babar Azam also slipped to the sixth rank with 760 points 

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara demoted to the seventh rank with 754 points.  

CURRENT RANKINGS: 

1     Kane Williamson           NZ             919
2     Steve Smith                  AUS           891
3     Joe Root                       ENG          883
4     Marnus Labuschagne   AUS          878
5     Virat Kohli                     IND           852
6     Babar Azam                  PAK          760
7     Cheteshwar Pujara       IND           754
8     Henry Nicholls              NZ             747
9     Ben Stokes                   ENG          746
10     David Warner             AUS            724

Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of England in the first Test at Chennai. England are 1-0 up in the four-match Test series against India. Virat and Co. need to win the remaining three matches or draw one and win two to seal a berth in the finals of World Test Championship. 

