WATCH- 'Like walking barefoot on hot desert': Shoaib Akhtar hilariously trolls PSL 2021 anthem

The anthem for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League has been released and attracted a lot of attention. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's reaction to the song has gone viral.

The song featured Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners and Aima Baig and it's called 'Groove Mera'. Shoaib Akhtar was quick to criticise the lyrics of the song and said that they could have been better.

Akhtar went on to describe his first reaction to the song, he said that it felt like someone was "forcing him to walk on hot desert barefoot".

Akhtar further took to social media platform to post a video and again criticise the newly released PSL 2021 anthem.

Really disappointed by the anthem this year. Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh.



Full review: https://t.co/WozlCcSSrg#psl6anthem #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/zfcQrNvruu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2021 ×

Shoaib Akhtar's reaction went viral on the internet making several netizens laugh.

Twitter ky so called blogger sun lo hm bolty hain to tum log hamain katne ko atty ho, 🌚🤣 pic.twitter.com/2aTq1i0fnS — مان علی (@ik_tiger_) February 10, 2021 ×

The video, that was launched on February 6, attracted 2.5 million views on YouTube. Many players, including Wahab Riaz, featured in the video.

The tournament kicks off on February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium with the first T20 being played between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings won the previous edition of the tournament. They defeated Lahore Qalandars to lift their maiden title.