IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: All you need to know about live streaming details, predicted XIs and more

Team India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill will once again face Ben Stokes-led England in the second Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday (July 2). In the first Test match, England beat India by five wickets in an exciting high scoring game in which four Indian batters together hit five centuries. It will be interesting to see how Team India will bounce back after losing the first Test match.
Match and Live streaming details
The second Test match between India and England will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2, the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
The toss for the India vs England 2nd Test match has been scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.
The India vs England 2nd Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
The India vs England 2nd Test will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
Pitch Report
The Edgbaston pitch usually helps fast bowlers early in the match, especially if the weather is cloudy but by the second and third day the pitch becomes better for batting.
Predicted Playing XIs
India:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
England (confirmed XI):
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.