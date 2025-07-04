/IND vs ENG 2025: Shubman Gill’s 269 won a billion hearts but his father’s message broke his - what he said

Newly-appointed India’s Test captain Shubman Gill hammered multiple records in his breathtaking 269 against England in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston. The right-handed batter registered the highest score by an Indian skipper in England, also becoming the first Asian captain ever to cross the 200-run mark on English soil. With several more records attached to his marathon innings, which propelled India to 587 after being sent out to bat first, Gill revealed his father’s message. Although his 269 won a billion hearts worldwide, his father’s message, more so a reminder, broke his.

Speaking on bcci.tv, soon after the day ended, Gill put his phone on loud for the viewers to listen to the conversation between him and his father, Lakhwinder Singh, where his proud dad congratulated him on his record-breaking outing but also kept him grounded with a subtle reminder.

“It means a lot coming from him. But he did also tell me that I missed my triple century. Hopefully, we’ll end this match on a great note,” shared Gill while talking with BCCI in a video released on their social media on Friday (Jul 4).



Gill completed his maiden double hundred inside the second session on day two, later crossing the 250 mark sooner. Just when he was approaching the 300-run milestone, a bouncer from Josh Tongue led to his wicket on 269. This tally also surpasses Virat Kohli’s 254 (as an Indian captain with the most runs hit in a Test) that he scored against South Africa in 2019.



“Well played, I enjoyed watching your batting, and my heart was at peace. You were batting like in your childhood U16 and U19 days, and your batting felt that way— I felt very proud,” his father said in an audio recording. Gill’s mother, Keart Kaur Gill, is also heard in the audio saying, “Felt amazing watching you bat, keep going, God bless you.”

Gill’s highest score in domestic cricket was 268, which he scored for Punjab against Tamil Nadu in 2018, and he surpassed it with his maiden double ton in Tests, perhaps the first of many.