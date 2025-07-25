/IND vs ENG 2025: Rishabh Pant enters history books, becomes first keeper-batter to achieve THIS feat; check details

Even though Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant injured his foot on Wednesday (Jul 23), he still came out to bat in the first innings of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Due to the injury, he will miss the next six weeks of cricket, including the final Test match against England at the Oval. During his impressive innings at Old Trafford, he scored a gritty 54 runs off 75 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes, breaking several records during that innings. Rishabh Pant’s 54-run knock pushed his total runs tally in the ongoing series to 479 runs, which is the highest ever by a wicketkeeper-batter in a Test series in England.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter alsobroke Rohit Sharma’s record of 2716 runs to take the No. 1 position in the elite list of batters with the most runs for India in the WTC (World Test Championship).

Earlier, the record for most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in a Test series in England belonged to former England gloveman Alec Stewart (464 runs) in the 1998 series against South Africa.

Most Test runs in a series by a wicket-keeper batter in England

Rishabh Pant (India) - 479 runs in four Test matches against England, 2025

Alec Stewart (England) - 465 runs in five Test matches against South Africa, 1998

Jamie Smith (England) - 415 runs in four Test matches against India, 2025

Jonny Bairstow (England) - 387 runs in three Test matches against Sri Lanka, 2016

England batters dominate Day 2 of Manchester's Test

Early on Day 2, England picked up crucial wickets, removing Pant for 54 runs, helping hosts to bundle out India on 358. English captain Ben Stokes returned with a five-for.