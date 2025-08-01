/IND vs ENG 2025: Advantage India as Woakes ruled out of Oval Test, ECB confirms

Team England has dealt with a massive blow to their quest to win the Oval Test against India and seal a 3-1 series win in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with its most-capped player, Chris Woakes, suffering a shoulder injury, which further ruled him out of the ongoing Test against India. Woakes landed awkwardly on his left hand while attempting to save a boundary late on day one, which led to him hurting his left shoulder, so much so that team physio Ben Davies had to help him get off the field. Already looking gloomy, Woakes suffered his worst fate as he was ruled out of the ongoing Test with a dislocated shoulder.