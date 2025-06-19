/IND vs ENG 2025, 1st Test: When and where to watch Team India's series opener at Headingley in Leeds

India will begin a fresh chapter in Test cricket with a five-match series against England, led by their new captain Shubman Gill. The Indian team returns to the longest format after a break of 162 days. Their last Test match was in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A lot has changed in these five months. For the first time, India will play a Test without two big names — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who both retired from Test cricket last month.

The team has a new look, with Karun Nair making his comeback after eight years and a few new players, including Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna, joining the squad. India has also added fast bowler Harshit Rana from the ‘A’ squad to strengthen the bowling side.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

When and where will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?

The first Test between England and India will be held at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20 to June 24. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

When will the toss take place in the India vs England 1st Test match?

The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England 1st Test live streaming in India?

You can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch India vs England 1st Test live telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Squads -

India:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

England: