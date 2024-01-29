Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded by ICC for inappropriate physical contact with Ollie Pope

India lost the first Test, of the five-match series, to England by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday (Jan 28). After taking a whopping 190-run lead, everything went downhill for the hosts courtesy of Ollie Pope's brilliance (196) and debutant Tom Hartley's seven-fer in India's 231-run chase as Rohit Sharma & Co. were out for 202. After the Test, Indian pacer and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah was also reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bumrah was reprimanded due to an 'inappropriate physical contact' with Player-of-the-Match Pope during England's second essay.

The specific violation by Bumrah pertained to Article 2.12, which says "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match." Thus, the 30-year-old also received a demerit point for the incident during the contest.

What does the violation of Article 2.12 mean?

As per the ICC's Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, the violation of Article 2.12 means, "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire. When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

The incident took place during the 81st over of England's second innings in Hyderabad. During the over, Bumrah obstructed Pope's path while running between the wickets which led to an avoidable collision. Notably, the pacer has admitted to the offence and no formal hearing is required.