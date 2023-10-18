IND vs BAN Head-to-Head: Check India vs Bangladesh ODI records ahead of World Cup match, probable playing XI
IND vs BAN Head-to-Head: After a comfortable win against Pakistan, Afghanistan and Australia, India is three for three in the tournament.
IND vs BAN Head-to-Head: India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the upcoming 17th match of ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday (Oct 19) at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
After a comfortable win against Pakistan, Afghanistan and Australia, India is three for three in the tournament.
On the other hand, Bangladesh began the tournament with a win against Afghanistan. However, they lost in their recent two games against England and New Zealand.
According to reports, Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan is suffering a minor quad injury but is likely to recover before the crucial game against India.
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Head-to-Head Stats
India have the upper hand over their Bangladeshi counterparts. India and Bangladesh have faced each other 4o times in ODI matches, out of which 31 matches have been won by India and 8 by Bangladesh.
Total matches Played: 40
Won by India: 31
Won by Bangladesh: 8
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh probable playing XI
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh squad
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
