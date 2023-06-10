IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, final day Live For Free: Best way to watch India vs Australia Live on mobile & TV

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, final day: India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final Day 1 started on Wednesday, June 7, at The Oval, London. India won the toss on the first day and chose to bowl. Australia propelled a score of 327/7 on Day 1 with Travis Head's century and Steve Smith's half-century.

On Day 2, India ousted Australia by 318 runs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started the innings on a positive start. However, India lost its first five wickets at 151/5. All of Australia's bowlers took one wicket each.

On Day 3, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur put up 109 runs off 145 balls, ensuring that India only loses one wicket in the first session. However, India was eventually all out for 296. Australia took a first-innings lead of 173 runs. Siraj and Shami came with all guns blazing. Australia is 123/4 and leads by 296 runs. Day 4 will be crucial for both teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 4. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, final day: Live Streaming Details Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, final day: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played?

The India vs Australia Final Day 4 match will be at Oval Stadium in London.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: What time will India vs Australia Final Day 4 match start?

The India vs Australia Final Day 2 match will start at 3 PM IST on Thursday, June 8.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 4: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 4: Live Streaming For Free You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways:

Jio TV: All Jio customers can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can be a medium to access the free Livestream of the IND vs AUS WTC Final match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the live stream.

Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.