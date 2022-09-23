Ind vs Aus: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Australia in the second and penultimate T20I on Friday evening (September 23). After losing the series opener by four wickets in Mohali, the home side will be under pressure when they take on the field with the series on the line. In the last India-Australia T20I series held in India, the Aaron Finch-led Men in Yellow had inflicted a 2-0 whitewash over the then Virat Kohli & Co. and, hence, India will like to keep the series alive and settle scores in the third T20I on Sunday (September 23).

India's death-bowling woes need to be addressed at the earliest, with the T20 World Cup less than a month away. Hence, India will hope the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, who leaked plenty in the end overs at Mohali, will regain some form whereas all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah's return. The premier pacer wasn't rushed into the playing XI during the series opener, having recently recovered from a back injury, but is expected to turn up on the field on Friday evening with the series on the line.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20I match taking place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be held on September 23, 2022 (Friday).

Where is India vs Australia 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will take place at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

At what time will the India vs Australia 2nd T20I start?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will get underway at 7:00 pm (IST).

ALSO READ | 'I'm not at all concerned' - BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly backs Team India, 'not bothered with 2 or 3 losses'

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I live on TV?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I's live streaming will be available on Hotstar app and website.