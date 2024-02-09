IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Squad, playing XI, head-to-head, weather, live-streaming| All you need to know

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: India and Australia will square off for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on February 11. The match is slated for 1:30 pm IST at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa. Both sides will be coming into the final with a winning streak from past four matches. The final showdown between two cricketing giants will be nerve-wrecking in which India will look forward to redeem itself from the ODI World Cup defeat.

Uday Saharan’s side are one victory away from emulating the U19 World Cup winning teams of Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw, and Yash Dhull. On the other hand, Australia will try to take the trophy home again with Sunday’s match.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Head-to-head record

In the final of ICC Under-19 World Cup, India and Australia U19 have met three times in the past. India has beaten Australia in the previous two finals of 2012 and 2018.

Total matches played: 3

Won by India: 2

Won by Australia: 1

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Pitch report

The wicket at Willowmoore Park, Benoni offers good support to fast bowlers in white-ball cricket. The pacers also have incredible record with the new ball on Benoni’s pitch. Hence, Sunday’s match will be a low-scoring one. In the total of 27 ODI matched played on this wicket, 17 matches have been won by bowling first and only 8 matches have been won by batting first.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Weather report

On Sunday, Feb 11, there is 40 per cent chance of rain in Benoni, South Africa, as per AccuWeather. Fans can expect some disruption in the match due to drizzle. The maximum temperature will be 23 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will be 15 degree Celsius with 69 per cent humidity.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Full squad

India U19: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Australia U19: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XI

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Live-streaming details

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Match details

Match: IND U19 vs AUS U19 ICC World Cup

Date and Time: February 11 (Sunday) at 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

Live-streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports