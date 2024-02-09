Warner, Zampa guide Australia home in run-fest 1st T20I against West Indies

David Warner shined on his return to Australian colours in Hobart with his swift 70 off 26 balls, while Adam Zampa picked three wickets as Australia drew first blood against West Indies in the three-match T20I series. Despite playing their best XI, with returns of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, and Brandon King, West Indies fell shy of breaking Australia’s winning run at home in this format.

Australia batted after losing the toss, with Warner creating history by becoming the third Australian (after Finch and Maxwell) to play 100 T20Is; the first from the country and the third overall (after Kohli and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor) to complete 100 matches across all formats.

A special milestone for David Warner tonight as he becomes the first Australian and just the third overall to play 100 international matches in all three formats!

Having recently retired from the Tests and ODIs, Warner made this outing about himself as he whacked the West Indies bowler to all parts of the ground.

David Warner is off to a flyer in the #AUSvWI T20I!





Alongside Josh Inglis at the top, Warner added 93 runs for the first wicket inside eight overs before stitching another brief stand with Covid-hit captain Mitchell Marsh. Right after Marsh’s wicket, Warner fell to Alzarri Joseph on a brilliant 70, striking at 194.44.