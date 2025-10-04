The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Oct 4) announced India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against Australia, starting on Oct 29. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead as the captain, while Shubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain once again. Hardik Pandya, who missed the Asia Cup 2025 final due to a quadricep injury, has been rested for this series and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy comes into the squad as his replacement. Apart from the Reddy's entry, India have retained the same team that won the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, earlier this month.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Hardik is still recovering and will begin his rehab at the Centre of Excellence next week. He further said that this break will give Nitish a good opportunity to prove himself.

“Hardik won’t be fit for Australia due to the injury he picked up before the Asia Cup final. We’ll know more once he starts rehab at the COE next week. This series gives Nitish Kumar an opportunity to step in,” Agarkar said.

Agarkar also discussed about the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah and said that Bumrah was rested from the ODI squad to avoid workload on him and this will also reduce the risk of injury.

“We’ve already rested him for ODIs. Whenever possible, we manage workloads to minimize injury risk. Others like Siraj also bowl a lot, so managing all bowlers is a priority,” he added.

India’s T20I squad for Australia tour

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar

India vs Australia - T20I fixtures