/From Varun Chakaravarthy to Adam Zampa, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 803 points. So far, in 24 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has taken 40 wickets at a bowling average of 15.60. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Varun bowled exceptionally well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42.