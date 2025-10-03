/From Varun Chakaravarthy to Adam Zampa, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Adam Zampa, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025. This list also includes Jacob Duffy, Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid
India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 803 points. So far, in 24 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has taken 40 wickets at a bowling average of 15.60. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
Varun bowled exceptionally well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42.
Jacob Duffy, known for his pace, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 717 points. In his T20I career, Duffy has played 29 matches and took 39 wickets at a bowling average of 17.05.
Australian mystery spinner, Adam Zampa, features next on this list. Currently, Zampa with 700 points is placed on third position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, he has played 105 matches and took 130 wickets at a bowling average of 21.32.
Zampa also holds the record as the fourth Australian cricketer to play 100 T20Is after the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Warner and Aaron Finch.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, West Indies' Akeal Hosein is placed at the fourth position with 699 points. Hosein in his T20I career has played 81 matches and has taken 76 wickets at a bowling average of 26.61. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.
England's Adil Rashid is next on the list with 689 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Rashid has played 131 matches and took 141 wickets at a bowling average of 24.38.