/IND vs AUS: Rain washes out first T20I in Canberra

The first of five T20Is between India and Australia on Wednesday (Oct 29)was called off because of persistent rain in Canberra. India were 97/1 in 9.4 overs when the rain stopped play for good with skipper Suryakumar Yadav batting on 39 off 24 alongside Shubman Gill on 37 off 20. The next match of the series will be played day after tomorrow on Friday (Oct 31) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both team will be looking to make full use of the next match to take an early lead in what has turned into a four-match series.

SKY shows glimpse of older self

India were asked to bat first after Australia won the toss. The visitors were off to a good start, having scored 35 runs in less than four overs before Nathan Ellis removed dangerous looking Abhishek Sharma (19 off 14). Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who had been under lot of scrutiny for his batting form since being named captain, showed glimpses of his older self. SKY added 67 runs with Gill for the second wicket before the game was called off for good post another rain delay.

India make Arshdeep sit out for Harshit

With Jasprit Bumrah coming into the squad after sitting out the T20Is, he found himself in the playing XI automatically. Bumrah's inclusion meant someone had to sit out and Harshit Rana was picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh. The call raised some questions as Arshdeep has been India's frontline T20I bowler for quite some time now.