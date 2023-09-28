Ind vs Aus: Rahul Dravid 'really happy' with Team India's CWC'23 preparations despite 3rd ODI loss

After an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three ODIs versus Australia, India entered the third and final match, in Rajkot, with an aim to inflict a clean sweep on Wednesday (September 27). However, Rohit Sharma-led India conceded the game by 66 runs in what was both the sides' last international outing before the CWC 2023 edition, which starts on October 05.

Being asked to bowl, India conceded 352 for 5 as Australia rode on Mitchell Marsh's 96, Steve Smith's 74, Marnus Labuschagne's 72 and David Warner's 56. In reply, India started off on a positive note with fifties from Rohit (81) and Virat Kohli (56) before losing their way to get all-out for 286 in 49.4 overs. After the game, India's head coach Rahul Dravid summed up India's CWC '23 preparations and feels 'really happy' with how things have been for the home side heading into the marquee event.

"Jasprit got a couple of games, and bowled his quota of 10 overs. Siraj suffered from a bug but got back and was able to bowl today. It was good to see how Ashwin bowled in the first two games. KL and his keeping through fifty overs, returning after 6 months, has been great. Shreyas has got some good knocks in the last couple of games. Really happy with how things are going and hopefully we can keep the momentum going into the World Cup."

Dravid further stated, "There are always areas you want to improve on, and we have ticked a lot of boxes. It's nice to see that the guys who have been out with injury, been away from a while, from our perspective, they've been able to get some good cricket, been able to spend time in the middle, get some runs, take some wickets, but there are always little things that you can improve.

"It's going to be a long, tough tournament. We're constantly looking to improve as a team, even when we have results going our way," he added.

Now, the focus shifts on the World Cup warm-up games, which begins on Friday (September 29) before the main draw of the event kicks off on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. India and Australia will lock horns with each other in their respective openers on October 08 in Chennai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE