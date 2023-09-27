Ind vs Aus: Jasprit Bumrah ends with his second-most expensive spell in Rajkot ODI

Jasprit Bumrah ended with his second-most expensive bowling figures during the India-Australia third and final ODI on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot. With the return of regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were asked to bowl first on a flat track in Rajkot before Australia posted a mammoth 352/5, riding on fifties from their top four (Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne). Bumrah accounted for two scalps but conceded 81 runs in his full quota of overs to register his second-most expensive spell.

Most expensive returns for Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs

2/81 vs ENG, Cuttack, 2017 (9 overs)

3/81 vs AUS, Rajkot, 2023

2/79 vs ENG, Pune, 2017

1/79 vs AUS, Sydney, 2020

Bumrah's most expensive returns came during the three-match series between India and England in early 2017. In the second and penultimate ODI, India rode on Yuvraj Singh's 150 and MS Dhoni's 134 to post a mammoth 381 for 6. In reply, England managed 366 for 8 thanks to captain Eoin Morgan's 102 and attacking fifties from Jason Roy (82) and Joe Root (54). Back then, Bumrah -- who was new to international cricket after his debut in early 2016 -- was hammered left, right and centre as he conceded 81 runs in nine overs. He, however, accounted for the wicket of Alex Hales and Chris Woakes.

Talking about his spell in the Rajkot ODI versus Australia, Bumrah removed Labuschagne (74) and Alex Carey but was taken to the cleaners during his first four overs. After four overs, he conceded 45 runs but came back strongly to give away just 36 in his last six.