"Someone who can lead India as well in the future" - Robin Uthappa's BIG claim on Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer and feels the middle-order batter has it in him to lead India in the future as well. Iyer returned to international cricket after a long time, due to back issues, during the Asia Cup 2023 edition. However, he batted only once and missed the Super Four stage and the final, won by Rohit Sharma-led India by ten wickets, as his back issues resurfaced, putting his ODI World Cup spot in danger. Thus, the ongoing three ODIs between India and Australia, at home, became more important for Iyer to prove his form and fitness.

After being dismissed for 3 in the series opener, won by India by five wickets in Mohali, Iyer came to his own in the second and penultimate ODI, in Indore, and slammed a brilliant 105. After Iyer's third ODI century, Uthappa lavished huge praise on the talented Indian batter and backed him as a potential captain for the future. On his YouTube channel, he said, "Shreyas Iyer, what a relief! It's been a long time coming. We've always known that he is a high-class player. In my books, he is someone who can go on to lead India as well in the future. Shreyas is a solid player and he showed us why in that hundred against Australia."

Uthappa further stated, "Just the pace at which he batted, the control, and the connection. To have a couple of low scores and then have a freak kind of spasm that keeps him out of action for some time. To come back like that, especially after the injury, is not easy and takes a lot of character."

On the other hand, Uthappa -- who was part of India's terrible run in 2007 ODI World Cup and emphatic win in the inaugural T20 World Cup later that year -- also lauded in-form Indian opener Shubman Gill. Gill scored an impressive 104 in the Indore ODI. So far, he has already slammed five hundreds in the format and will enter the forthcoming ODI World Cup, at home, as the No. 1 ranked Indian batter (second overall after Babar Azam). Uthappa feels he is the next big thing in Indian cricket and certain to take over from Virat Kohli as the upcoming batting star of the country.

"If you have to look at a few things leading into the World Cup, one would be Shubman Gill's form. He is in such wonderful form that you want to protect that a little bit. You want to make sure that you save all those runs for an important tournament like the World Cup. All signs lead to Shubman Gill being the next big thing in Indian cricket. It certainly seems like he is going to take over from Virat Kohli as the next big Indian batting star. Here's hoping that he continues his good form, goes into the World Cup feeling exceptionally good, and scores lots and lots of runs for India. Hopefully, he sets high standards for himself and could very well be the Man of the Series."

Gill has been rested for the third and final ODI between India and Australia, being held in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27). Iyer, however, will hope to replicate his recent performance in the final encounter to help India whitewash the three ODIs. India won the first two games by five wickets and 99 runs (DLS method), respectively.

